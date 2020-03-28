by Iswarya on  March 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India Starts Work for Vaccine Against Covid-19
India has started work to develop a vaccine against the dreaded COVID-19 virus. It has formed a core team of ten topmost scientists from different streams to begin this most challenging project, which has devastated the world.

"It's the toughest challenge of my career we are working round the clock in finding an answer to treat this dreaded disease. The work for the vaccine has started; mandatory clearances will follow," said Dr. Amulya K Panda, NII's Director, and the country's leading scientist who contributed to developing several life-saving vaccines.

Panda's team has already developed a vaccine for cancer, for which trials are at the final stages in Chennai. Vaccines for leprosy and tuberculosis developed by the NII has already brought acclaim worldwide to this prestigious research institute.


The NII, headquartered in New Delhi, at present functions as an autonomous body under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and in close coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Revealing for the first time on the project on COVID-19, Dr. Panda told IANS that "a core team has been formed which includes scientists from various fields like drug repurposing, antibody characterization, diagnostics, etc., who can undertake comprehensive research for developing a vaccine for treating this highly infectious virus. NII is dedicated to the nation, and in this moment of crisis, we will go all out."

For developing a vaccine and even a drug or repurposing a drug like chloroquine to treat Covid-19, scientists are on the job.

"Several patients in India suffering from this virus have recovered. It's good news for us. We will see how their (patients) antibodies have fought with the virus. Similarly, we will also look into different strains of the virus. Maybe the patients who arrived from Germany, or from Italy or from China have different strains. At this moment, it's too difficult to explain everything," said Dr. Panda, an M Tech from IIT Chennai and a doctorate from IIT Delhi, and with rich experience in the field of bioprocess engineering and formulations for developing vaccines.

On the peculiar behavior of the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Panda said that most of the viruses have a fixed structure. "But this new coronavirus seems to be changing its structure very quickly, and therefore it makes a targeted approach too strenuous. It's not like a poliovirus where we have the same targeted vaccine, which continues to work so well for years. For Covid-19, developing a vaccine is challenging and will take some time, but we have been given all help by ICMR and other government bodies in developing a treatment which also includes repurposing," Dr. Panda told IANS.

Explaining repurposing of drugs, the NII Director said that often a successful drug in a market, available for the treatment of a specific disease, also goes well in treating other diseases. In medical parlance, this is called repurposing.

On the development of vaccines, the NII has a full-fledged faculty consisting of scores of scientists specializing in different streams." When we develop a vaccine, it goes through three different phases. Once it is ready, we first test it on mice, then on rabbits and monkeys. The human trial is done at final stages and is subject to very stringent ethical norms and medical regulations," said Dr. Panda, who has more 32 patents to his name.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked