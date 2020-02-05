India Should Play Key Role in Developing COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO

"The manufacturing capacity that exists in our region is of the quality and scale required to produce and roll-out a COVID-19 vaccine globally. This region is a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse and must now also play a lead role in overcoming the ongoing pandemic," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.
‘Member states, in a UN General Assembly resolution, called for all countries to have "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight COVID-19.’
Leading manufacturers from India, Indonesia and Thailand discussed timelines and production capacity at the meeting, while regulatory bodies deliberated on adjustments that would be needed in processes to make COVID-19 vaccines available at the earliest.
According to the WHO, several steps must be completed before COVID-19 vaccine can be used on a large scale.
These include pre-clinical and clinical trials, production, licensure, deployment of vaccines and plans for post-marketing surveillance.
Globally, seven candidate vaccines are in clinical evaluation and 82 vaccines are in pre-clinical evaluation.
"Mapping the full landscape of vaccine development activities in the region will help coordination with global stakeholders, and support countries preparing COVID-19 vaccine deployment plans, Singh said in a statement.
"As we mark the World Immunization Week, we must build on our success and redouble our efforts to ensure all people in the region can access the life-saving benefits vaccines bring," said Singh.
Source: IANS