India Screens 14.6 Crore Women for Breast Cancer, 9 Crore for Cervical Cancer

Breast and cervical cancer are leading women's health concerns, emphasizing early detection, prevention, and treatment for better outcomes.



‘Regular screenings for #cervical and #breastcancer can save lives! Early detection is key. When was your last check-up? #cancerscreening’

From Screening to Treatment: India's Approach to Combating NCDs

National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early - (https://www.cdc.gov/breast-cervical-cancer-screening/index.html)

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced that more than 14.6 crore women across India have been screened for breast cancer, and over 9 crore for cervical cancer, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). ( )In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Nadda revealed that 57,184 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, with 50,612 currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, 96,747 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 86,196 are receiving treatment, according to data from the National NCD Portal.Launched in 2018, the National NCD Portal facilitates the screening and management of five common non-communicable diseases, including breast and cervical cancer, ensuring a continuum of care. The NP-NCD, initiated in 2010, aims to prevent and control major NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers through infrastructure strengthening, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, and treatment.Under the programme, 770 district NCD clinics, 233 cardiac care units, 372 district day care centres, and 6,410 NCD clinics at community health centres have been established nationwide. The Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Health Mission (NHM) to implement these initiatives.Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) play a crucial role in administering community-based assessment checklists (CBAC) for individuals aged 30 and above, identifying high-risk individuals for further screening and management. The programme emphasizes early detection, referral, and awareness generation to combat NCDs effectively.These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to improving women’s health and addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India.Source-Medindia