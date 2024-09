India Reports Suspected Mpox Case: Health Ministry Assures No Immediate Threat

New Monkeypox Case Identification

Health Ministry's Reassurances

On Sunday, the Indian government announced that they found suspected monkeypox, or Mpox, in a young male patient who has been isolated in a designated hospital and is the subject of an inquiry.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that they had identified a young male patient as a suspect case of Mpox , who recently traveled from a nation currently experiencing Mpox transmission. They emphasized that there is no reason for concern().The ministry stated thatThe patient's location has not been revealed yet.It reported that samples from the patient are being analyzed to confirm the presence of Mpox.The Health Ministry states thatThe National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) already conducted a risk assessment, and the case's progress is consistent with its findings. Therefore, there is no need for immediate alarm.Several nations, including India, were affected by the global mpox outbreak in 2022. Since then,In India, they found thirty cases, with the final case being discovered in March 2024. The government is constantly monitoring the issue. The deadly sickness has affected many nations.Mpox is a viral disease that producesAs of the beginning of 2024, there have been 24,851 suspected cases of mpox recorded over the African continent, with 5,549 confirmed cases and 643 fatalities.Source-IANS