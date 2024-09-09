About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Reports Suspected Mpox Case: Health Ministry Assures No Immediate Threat

by Dr. Navapriya S on Sep 9 2024 2:20 PM

On Sunday, the Indian government announced that they found suspected monkeypox, or Mpox, in a young male patient who has been isolated in a designated hospital and is the subject of an inquiry.

New Monkeypox Case Identification

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that they had identified a young male patient as a suspect case of Mpox, who recently traveled from a nation currently experiencing Mpox transmission. They emphasized that there is no reason for concern(1 Trusted Source
Suspected Mpox case under investigation; patient put under isolation, no cause for alarm

Go to source).

The ministry stated that they have isolated the patient in a designated hospital and the patient is currently stable.

The patient's location has not been revealed yet.

It reported that samples from the patient are being analyzed to confirm the presence of Mpox.

Health Ministry's Reassurances

The Health Ministry states that " the case is being managed per established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country."

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) already conducted a risk assessment, and the case's progress is consistent with its findings. Therefore, there is no need for immediate alarm.

The Health Ministry made it clear that they have implemented strong protocols to manage and minimize any potential danger, and the nation is perfectly equipped to handle such rare travel-related illnesses.

Several nations, including India, were affected by the global mpox outbreak in 2022. Since then, 116 countries have reported 99,176 cases and 208 deaths from the disease, according to data from the WHO.

In India, they found thirty cases, with the final case being discovered in March 2024. The government is constantly monitoring the issue. The deadly sickness has affected many nations.

Mpox is a viral disease that produces fever, headaches, muscle aches, and painful skin blisters. It is transmitted through intimacy and skin-to-skin contact between individuals. As of the beginning of 2024, there have been 24,851 suspected cases of mpox recorded over the African continent, with 5,549 confirmed cases and 643 fatalities.

Reference:
  1. Suspected Mpox case under investigation; patient put under isolation, no cause for alarm - (https:pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2052937 )


Source-IANS

