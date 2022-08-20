About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Reports Over 13,000 New COVID Cases

by Hannah Joy on August 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM
About 13,272 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours have been reported in India, announced the Union Health Ministry.

The additional fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,27,289.

The active caseload is 1,01,166, accounting for 0.23 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,900 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,99,435. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.58 percent.
While the daily positivity rate rose 4.21 percent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.87 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,15,231 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.21 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.40 crore, achieved via 2,78,34,092 sessions.

Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.



Source: IANS
