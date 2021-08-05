India Reports 4.14 Lakh New COVID Cases

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,14,91,598 with 36,45,164 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.
‘It is the third time after May 1 that India has crossed the four lakh mark of active cases in last 24 hours. On Thursday, India recorded 4,12,262 cases.’
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,31,507 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,49,73,058 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 23,70,298, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to Thursday (May 6) for Covid-19. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday.
Source: IANS