by Colleen Fleiss on  May 8, 2021 at 10:59 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India Reports 4.14 Lakh New COVID Cases
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 4,14,188 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest so far, along with 3,915 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,14,91,598 with 36,45,164 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.


According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,31,507 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,49,73,058 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 23,70,298, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to Thursday (May 6) for Covid-19. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Hair Loss Linked To Severity of COVID-19 in Men
Novel genetic biomarkers linked to hair loss may help determine COVID-19 severity in men.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Vaccine: An Expert Answers All Your Questions
Get vaccinated to reduce your risk from being infected with Covid-19 and death. Also, don't take any prescription drugs without confirming with your doctor, as it could be more harmful than the disease itself.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips