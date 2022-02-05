About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

India Reports 3,157 New COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 2, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Font : A-A+

India Reports 3,157 New COVID-19 Cases

India has registered 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, stated the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's daily positivity rate has crossed the 1% mark.

According to the Ministry, the daily positivity rate as of Monday morning stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
 Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
Advertisement


Also in the last 24 hours, 26 new Covid fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,23,869.

COVID-19 in India

The active caseload also rose to 19,500, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,723 patients in the period took the cumulative tally to 4,25,38,976. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
 Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
Advertisement

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.23 crore, achieved via 2,33,82,216 sessions.

Over 2.91 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Source: IANS
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
 Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
 It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Selfie Addiction Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator The Essence of Yoga Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE