India Reports 2,71,202 New Coronavirus Cases

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases which pushed the active caseload to 15,50,377, accounting for 4.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Also in the same period, there were 314 additional fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,86,066.

‘The Omicron infection tally also climbed to 7,743, an increase of 28.17 percent.’

Also in the same period, a total of 16,65,404 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to 70.24 crore.



While the weekly positivity rate climbed to 13.69 percent amid the sudden spike of cases, the daily positivity rate stood at 16.28 per cent.



With the administration of over 66 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 156.76 crore as of Sunday morning.



Source: IANS

The recovery of 1,48,331 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,50,85,721. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.51 per cent.