India Reports 1,150 New COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on April 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM
India has recorded 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed the Union Health Ministry. The additional fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,21,656.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 11,365. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,194 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,01,196. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,66,362 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total to 79.34 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stood at 0.23 per cent, the daily positivity rate was reported at 0.25 per cent.

Over 2.16 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Source: IANS
