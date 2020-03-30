India Reported 130 New Coronavirus Cases in a Single Day

The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 27.Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (6), Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2) and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.The state-wise list of the coronavirus cases in India:Andaman & Nicobar: 9Andhra Pradesh 19Bihar 11Chandigarh 8Chhattisgarh 7Delhi 49 Goa 5Gujarat 58Haryana 33Himachal Pradesh 3Jammu & Kashmir 31Karnataka 76Kerala 182Ladakh 13Madhya Pradesh 30Maharashtra 186Manipur 1Mizoram 1Odisha 3Puducherry 1Punjab 38Rajasthan 55Tamil Nadu 45Telangana 66Uttar Pradesh 65 Uttarakhand 7West Bengal 18Spain on Sunday registered 838 new deaths over the past 24 hours, and the number of cases has climbed by about 6,500 over the given period.Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the US doubled in two days, overcoming 2,000 on Saturday.China reported five deaths and 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. All the deaths were in Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December. The country's health authorities said all but one of the new cases were people who were infected abroad.Source: Medindia