India Reported 130 New Coronavirus Cases in a Single Day

The Number of active cases in the country went up to 901, while 96 patients have been cured and discharged, including one migrated patient.
The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 27.
Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (6), Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2) and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
The state-wise list of the coronavirus cases in India:
Andaman & Nicobar: 9
Andhra Pradesh 19
Bihar 11
Chandigarh 8
Chhattisgarh 7
Delhi 49
Goa 5
Gujarat 58
Haryana 33
Himachal Pradesh 3
Jammu & Kashmir 31
Karnataka 76
Kerala 182
Ladakh 13
Madhya Pradesh 30
Maharashtra 186
Manipur 1
Mizoram 1
Odisha 3
Puducherry 1
Punjab 38
Rajasthan 55
Tamil Nadu 45
Telangana 66
Uttar Pradesh 65
Uttarakhand 7
West Bengal 18
Spain on Sunday registered 838 new deaths over the past 24 hours, and the number of cases has climbed by about 6,500 over the given period.
Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the US doubled in two days, overcoming 2,000 on Saturday.
China reported five deaths and 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. All the deaths were in Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December. The country's health authorities said all but one of the new cases were people who were infected abroad.
Source: Medindia