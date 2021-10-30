India Registers 14,313 New COVID-19 Cases

Advertisement

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for the last 36 days.As many as 1,61,555 active cases at present constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 125 consecutive days now.The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.22 per cent. It rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 26 days.The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 crore cumulative tests.This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions.Source: IANS