About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

India Registers 14,313 New COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on October 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Font : A-A+

India Registers 14,313 New COVID-19 Cases

In India, in the last 24 hours, 14,313 fresh COVID-19 cases and 549 deaths have been registered, said the Union Health Ministry.

The new fatalities increased the death toll to 4,57,740.

Advertisement


The recovery of 13,543 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,41,175.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for the last 36 days.
Advertisement

As many as 1,61,555 active cases at present constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 125 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.22 per cent. It rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 26 days.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 crore cumulative tests.

This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Epidural Analgesia During Labor

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. .....
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
General Practice Continues to Play a Central Role in the Fight Against COVID-19
General Practice Continues to Play a Central Role in the Fight Against COVID-19
The Ministry for Health in Australia announced that additional measures to support general ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close