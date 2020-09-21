by Poojitha Shekar on  September 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM Indian Health News
India Records 86,961 COVID Cases and 1,130 Deaths in 24 Hours
India's COVID-19 tally on September 21, 2020 inched closer to 55 lakh-mark with 86,961 fresh coronavirus cases and 1,130 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now India has recorded 54,87,580 cases in 235 days since the first case was reported on January 30.

Out of the total cases, 10,03,299 are currently active, 43,96,399 have recovered, while 87,882 lost the battle against the pandemic.

Even though India rallies behind the US for the number of coronavirus cases, it has overtaken the country to rank number one in terms of recoveries.


Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 12,08,642 cases, including 32,671 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted over 7,31,534 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 64,392,594.

India is the second worst-hit county just behind the US which has 67,99,044 cases and 1,99,474 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stands at 3,09,18,269 and the fatalities are 9,59,332.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (45,44,629), Russia (10,98,958), Peru (7,62,865), Colombia (7,58,398), Mexico (6,97,663), South Africa (6,61,211), Spain (6,40,040), Argentina (6,31,365), France (4,67,614), Chile (4,46,274), Iran (4,22,140), the UK (3,96,744), Bangladesh (3,48,918), Saudi Arabia (3,29,754) and Iraq (3,19,035), the CSSE figures showed.



Source: Medindia

