India Records 495 New Omicron Cases

Delhi's tally has reached 465, with one case being detected in the past 24 hours. However, 57 of them have recovered from the virus.Rajasthan's tally has climbed to 236 with 62 new cases.Among other states, Kerala has reported 49 new cases in the last 24 hrs, pushing the tally to 234. Of them, 58 have been discharged from the hospital.Karnataka has also seen a massive spike as 149 new cases were detected in the last 24 hrs, pushing the tally at 226.Gujarat has recorded 50 new infections, pushing the tally at 204. However, Tamil Nadu continues with 121 cases of this variant.Telangana has also reported ten more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 94, while Haryana and Odisha recorded 71 and 60 cases, respectively.Uttar Pradesh has reported 31 cases of Omicron so far, while Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have seen 28 and 20 cases, respectively.Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Puducherry, and Punjab have recorded two cases, while Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Manipur continue with one case each.Source: IANS