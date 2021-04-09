by Colleen Fleiss on  September 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM Coronavirus News
India Records 42,618 New COVID Cases
COVID cases in India have increased to 3,29,45,907 after 42,618 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the latest Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, a total of 330 fatalities were also reported in the same duration, which pushed the death toll to 4,40,225, as per the Ministry data.

Following a substantial growth of 5,903, the number of active cases currently stood at 4,05,681.


In the same period, a total of 36,385 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and health centers across the country, pushing the overall recoveries to 3 21,00,001.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.43 per cent.

According to the Ministry data, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.50 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 89 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 58,85,687 doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,72,11,205 as per provisional reports of the Health Ministry.

This has been achieved through 70,88,424 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,04,970 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,82,40,038 tests.

Source: IANS

