August 15, 2021
India Records 38,667 New COVID-19 Cases
In the last 24 hours India has recorded 38,667 fresh coronavirus infections while the recovery rate from the SARS-CoV2 virus stood at 97.45 per cent. A total of 478 deaths in the same duration pushed the toll to 4,30,732.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 48 consecutive days, as per the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active caseload registered a growth of 2,446 on Saturday and the total caseload climbed to 3,87,673. The active caseloads constitute 1.21 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released.


The daily positivity rate has continued to remain below 3 per cent for 19 continuous days and currently stands at 1.73 per cent.

India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 53 crore. A total of 63,80,937 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours span of time, pushing the total vaccination so far to 53,61,89,903.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 22,29,798 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.94 crore (49,17,00,577) tests so far.

