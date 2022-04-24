India Records 2,593 New COVID Cases

In India, in the last 24 hours, 2,593 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, revealed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.
Also in the same period, an additional 44 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,22,193.
The number of India's active caseload has increased to 15,873, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,36,532 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall count to 83.47 crore.
While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.59 per cent.
Over 2.65 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.
Source: IANS