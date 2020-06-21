by Colleen Fleiss on  June 21, 2020 at 12:38 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India: Record 14,516 Coronavirus Cases Take Tally Close to 4 Lakh
In the last 24 hours India has witnessed it's worst-ever spike of COVID-19 cases as it registered 14,516 positive cases, stated sources. With this the total corona tally in India reached 3,95,048, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

With 375 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,948 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the 11th consecutive day, the number of recoveries -- 2,13,830 -- remained higher than the active ones -- 168,269. More than half of the patients who contracted the disease have recovered so far.


Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the the one lakh mark -- 124,331 cases, including 5,893 deaths.

Maharashtra alone reported 3,827 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 142 fatalities due to pandemic.

Tamil Nadu, which is second most affected state witnessed a spike of 2,115 cases taking the total tally to 54,449.

The national capital recorded 53,116 total corona cases. Delhi witnessed a record growth of 3,137 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,035 deaths.

The states with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 26,141 cases and 1,618 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,785), Rajasthan (14,156), Madhya Pradesh (11,582) and West Bengal (13,090).

Meanwhile, the total number of global COVID-19 cases have surged to over 8.6 million, while the deaths were nearing 4,60,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

By Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 86,39,023, while the fatalities increased to 4,59,437, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 22,19,976 cases and 1,19,099 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,032,913 infections and 48,954 deaths.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 in India: 243 Million Adolescents Could be at Risk Due to Coronavirus
In India, 243 million adolescents could be at risk due to COVID-19, revealed study. Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: 1-day Spike of 13k Cases, Tally Over 3.66L
India on Thursday witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3.66 lakhs.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Highest Corona Deaths Of 2,003, Cases Cross 3.54 Lakh
India has seen the highest coronavirus deaths of 2,003 and the cases have crossed 3.54 lakh, revealed sources.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake