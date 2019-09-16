medindia

India Ranked 4th in Malaria Cases Worldwide in 2017: Lancet

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 16, 2019 at 5:41 PM Indian Health News
India ranked fourth in the global incidence of malaria cases in 2017, with four percent of cases worldwide, according to the report published by The Lancet which was compiled by more than 40 experts accumulating current evidence with new epidemiological and financial analyses.
Out of the 219 million cases of malaria reported worldwide in 2017, around 10 million were from India. India was only next to the African countries Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mozambique.

Experts used new techniques to estimate how prevalent and intense malaria could be in 2030 and 2050. They also focused on how socioeconomic and environmental trends, along with enhanced coverage of current malaria interventions, will "lead to low levels of malaria that persist in pockets across roughly ten countries in equatorial Africa in 2050."

The report also mentions India, eastern Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea are the countries which struggle to eradicate malaria by 2030 based on current evidences. Peer country technical assistance should be increasingly focused on these countries.

71 percent of the cases are from Chennai which has a population of just seven million people. The reason for such a large incidence of malaria is the Indian environment, which is ideal for the breeding of malaria vector Anopheles stephensi.

Giving attention to the factors of improvement, the report emphasized on the need for proper strategies and interventions beyond those typically deployed in rural settings. It also focused on improving municipal water supply infrastructure and reducing the need for rooftop water storage.

Source: Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

