India ranked fourth in the global incidence of malaria cases in 2017, with four percent of cases worldwide, according to the report published by The Lancet which was compiled by more than 40 experts accumulating current evidence with new epidemiological and financial analyses.

India Ranked 4th in Malaria Cases Worldwide in 2017: Lancet

‘Improving water infrastructure and storage facilities and cleanly environment could reduce the breeding of mosquitoes. Implementation of these effective measures could eradicate malaria by 2030 from India.’

The report also mentions India, eastern Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea are the countries which struggle to eradicate malaria by 2030 based on current evidences. Peer country technical assistance should be increasingly focused on these countries.



71 percent of the cases are from Chennai which has a population of just seven million people. The reason for such a large incidence of malaria is the Indian environment, which is ideal for the breeding of malaria vector Anopheles stephensi.



Giving attention to the factors of improvement, the report emphasized on the need for proper strategies and interventions beyond those typically deployed in rural settings. It also focused on improving municipal water supply infrastructure and reducing the need for rooftop water storage.



Out of the 219 million cases of malaria reported worldwide in 2017, around 10 million were from India. India was only next to the African countries Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mozambique.