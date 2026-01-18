REGISTER
India Pushes HPV Vaccination to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 18 2026 10:37 PM

Health leaders stress HPV vaccines and advanced screening as key tools to protect women and reduce cancer deaths.

India Pushes HPV Vaccination to Eliminate Cervical Cancer
In a major move to combat one of the country’s most preventable yet deadly cancers, Indian health authorities are prioritizing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and DNA-based screening as key strategies to eliminate cervical cancer nationwide. ()
Government officials and health experts say stronger prevention and early detection efforts could dramatically reduce disease burden and save millions of lives.


Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Toward a #CervicalCancer-Free India! The Govt is prioritizing #HPVvaccination and high-performance DNA-based screening to eliminate cervical cancer.
With new indigenous #HPVtestkits and a push for self-sampling, the goal of reaching every woman is now closer than ever. #HealthForAll #CervicalCancerElimination #HPV #NITIAayog

AIIMS Summit Calls for Urgent Expansion of HPV Prevention

At India’s first National Cervical Cancer Elimination Summit, organized by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, policymakers, clinicians and public health leaders highlighted the urgent need for expanded HPV vaccine coverage alongside state-of-the-art screening technologies.

The summit brought together more than 500 participants including representatives from national and state health departments, international organizations such as WHO and UNICEF, cancer institutes and civil society groups, all united behind a common goal: ending cervical cancer as a public health challenge.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating cervical cancer by accelerating actions across the prevention-screening-treatment continuum.


Cervical Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Patnaik Urges Stronger Screening to Cut Cervical Cancer Rates

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission, stressed that rapidly expanding access to HPV vaccination and strengthening screening infrastructure, especially through high-performance HPV DNA tests, will be critical to reaching women early and reducing incidence rates. They emphasized that such tests are more accurate in detecting high-risk HPV types compared with older methods.

Cervical cancer elimination is an achievable goal for India,” Patnaik said, underscoring the need to ensure timely access to vaccination and diagnostics for women across the country.

The summit also highlighted HPV DNA-based screening, including self-sampling options, as a game-changer for early detection. Government leaders said pilot projects demonstrating scalable implementation through primary healthcare platforms would help establish national models to ensure women everywhere benefit from accurate and accessible screening.

DNA-based tests are recognized internationally for their high sensitivity in detecting persistent HPV infections that can lead to cervical cancer, and are increasingly preferred over older visual or cytology-based methods.

Officials emphasized the importance of strong systems, clear operational protocols and consistent partnerships between states and stakeholders to make elimination a reality.

Discussions at the summit also focused on establishing uniform standard operating procedures, enabling hub-and-spoke care networks, and streamlining treatment and follow-up services to ensure high-quality care is available nationwide.


Quiz on Cervical Cancer
Quiz on Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer remains a common cancer in women of the developing world despite a test available for early diagnosis and a vaccine to prevent it. Here’s a quiz to test your knowledge on cervical cancer. ...

Experts Urge System-Wide Push on HPV Screening

Prof. Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health) at NITI Aayog, called India’s efforts “historic,” but emphasized that speed, scale and coordination across the health system are essential. Evidence-based implementation models will be key to adopting HPV DNA testing and strengthening follow-up care for women at risk.

The summit concluded with a national ‘Call to Action’, outlining priority steps to accelerate India’s cervical cancer elimination roadmap. The initiative marks a significant shift from policy discussions to coordinated action, reaffirming India’s commitment to tackling a disease that, with the right mix of prevention and early detection, can be controlled and potentially eliminated.


Tamil Nadu Paves the Way for a Cancer-Free Future With Free HPV Vaccines
Tamil Nadu Paves the Way for a Cancer-Free Future With Free HPV Vaccines
Tamil Nadu, India, has officially taken a historic step towards the eradication of cervical cancer by initiating a free HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 1-14 years.

Cervical Cancer Still a Major Public Health Challenge

Cervical cancer remains a substantial public health concern across low- and middle-income countries like India, where screening coverage has historically lagged and vaccination uptake remains low. Public health experts have long advocated for integrated programmes combining vaccination of adolescent girls with widespread adoption of HPV DNA testing to drive down incidence and mortality.

India’s new focus on HPV vaccination and advanced screening methods represents a bold and evidence-driven strategy to protect women’s health and make significant gains against one of the most common cancers affecting women in the country.

