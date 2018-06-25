medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India Plans on Placing a Ban On E-cigarettes

by Rishika Gupta on  June 25, 2018 at 6:37 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

E-cigarettes to be banned in India. While global experts are vouching for the relative safety of e-cigarette compared to combustible cigarettes, Indian experts are planning to ban it.
India Plans on Placing a Ban On E-cigarettes
India Plans on Placing a Ban On E-cigarettes

From the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to the British Medical Association (BMA), all have vouched for the relative safety of e-cigarette and supported allowing its use as an alternative to combustible cigarettes.

The FDA continues to regulate e-cigarettes instead ban it. The US health regulator has found e-cigarette comparatively less harmful because unlike traditional cigarettes; they do not release tar and other toxic chemicals, which are the real cause of tobacco-related deaths.

E-cigarettes do contain nicotine which, though it creates dependence, does not pose a major health risk, the US FDA has said while participating in the public debate on the effect of vaping on health.

The BMA has, in a recent position statement, said that given the lower levels of harm associated with e-cigarette use, a regulatory approach should support smokers in quitting tobacco, while minimizing the potential risks presented by their use. Regulation of e-cigarettes should focus on three broad objectives -- reducing tobacco-related harm, ensuring minors and young people do not use e-cigarettes and protecting bystanders.

The BMA has also remarked the short-term health risks associated with e-cigarette use appeared minimal but called for regulatory monitoring of long-term health impact on users.

Public Health England (PHE), England's public-funded health service, has observed, "the evidence suggests that the health risks posed by E-Cigarettes are relatively small by comparison [to smoking]". Similarly, a 2017 consensus statement from the National Health Service Health Scotland-endorsed by a range of health organizations- stated that e-cigarettes are "definitely less harmful than smoking tobacco." PHE has said that regulations need to balance the risks of e-cigarettes with their potential benefits. The ACS has observed that based on currently available evidence, using current generation e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but the health effects of long-term use are not known, for which further research is required. The ACS has said that clinicians support all attempts to quit combustible tobacco and work with smokers to eventually stop using any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. Meanwhile, the fear expressed by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaping could lead youngsters to smoke has not been substantiated in researches. Three years ago, Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC, had warned that many kids are starting out with e-cigarettes and then going on to smoke conventional cigarettes." That led the FDA to tighten regulations on e-cigarettes. But that claim has been found wrong in subsequent studies, including one conducted by PHE last year. E-cigarette, or electronic nicotine delivery systems, are devices that vaporize the liquid, typically comprising nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavorings. India is planning ban on e-cigarettes following an expert committee's findings that they have cancer-causing properties. But independent medical experts are of the view that the government should regulate e-cigarette rather than banning it.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

US Smokers Don't Believe E-Cigarettes are Less Harmful than Smoking Tobacco

US Smokers Don't Believe E-Cigarettes are Less Harmful than Smoking Tobacco

Smoking cigarettes is not seen as more harmful than vaping or smoking e-cigarettes by many U.S. adults and this ignorance can cause lung cancer, throat cancer and heart disease.

Vapor Smoke of E-cigarettes is 99 Percent Less Toxic Than Cigarette Smoke

Vapor Smoke of E-cigarettes is 99 Percent Less Toxic Than Cigarette Smoke

Myblu- e-cigarette vapor smoke has been found to be ninety-nine percent less toxic than normal cigarette smoke, finds a new study.

Formaldehyde in E-cigarettes, a Major Concern

Formaldehyde in E-cigarettes, a Major Concern

Study shows that the formaldehyde risk in e-cigarettes is more than previously thought.

Uncertainty in E-cigarettes' Usefulness for Quitting Smoking: Study

Uncertainty in E-cigarettes' Usefulness for Quitting Smoking: Study

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) may not help smokers quit. Study findings support need for randomized clinical trials to clarify e-cigarettes role in smoking cessation.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...