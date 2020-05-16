by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM Research News
India Passes China in COVID Tally
India's total cases are 85,940 now India suprassed China with a total of 53,035 active cases and 2,752 deaths.

With the steady rise in novel coronavirus cases, India has risen to 11th spot among countries with the highest number of confirmed infection. Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases.

After being COVID-19 free for many days, Goa reported total cases to 15 while seven people have been cured. Similarly, in Manipur's total remained three active cases while 2 people were cured and discharged.


In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 29,100 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 10,108 cases and Gujarat 9,931 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1068, followed by 606 in Gujarat and 239 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 8,895 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,742), Madhya Pradesh (4,595) and Uttar Pradesh (4,057).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,461), Andhra Pradesh (2,307), Punjab (1,935), Telangana (1,454), Bihar (1,018), Jammu and Kashmir (1,013) and Karnataka (1,056).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Haryana (818, Kerala (576), Odisha (672), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

Source: IANS

