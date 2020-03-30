by Hannah Joy on  March 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM Indian Health News
India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and about 94 percent of people said that they don't have any symptoms of the flu like high fever, cold or dry cough.

The net outcome came out in a second survey conducted by IANS C-VOTER Gallup International Association Corona Tracker conducted on March 26 and 27.

In the poll, a question -- Have you felt/seen flu-like symptoms like high fever, cold dry cough or similar symptoms in any family member (own household) or your neighbourhood (people who you normally meet in your day-to-day life) -- was put forth before Indians during the last one week.


According to the survey, a whopping 94.3 percent people said that they do not have the symptoms of flu while 5.6 percent people claimed that they felt the symptoms of flu.

The survey report also highlighted that 89.3 percent people said that they did not have the symptoms of flu, while 2.9 percent said that the symptoms of flu was in the neighbourhood. Only 2 percent people said that they witnessed the symptoms in their household and only 0.7 percent people accepted that they had the symptoms of flu.

The survey further said that 5 percent people said that they cannot comment or don't know.

On Monday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 1071 with 29 deaths across the country.



Source: IANS

