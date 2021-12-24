About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India: Omicron Tally Rises to 358

by Colleen Fleiss on December 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM
In 24 hours, India had registered 6,650 new coronavirus cases and 374 deaths. Omicron tally rose to 358.

With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has climbed to 4,79,133.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed to 358 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 114 have been discharged. So far 17 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 7,051 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,977. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, highest since March 2020.
India's active caseload is presently at 77,516. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,65,887 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.98 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 40 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.57 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 81 days and less than 3 per cent for 116 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 57,44,652 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 140.31 crore as of Friday morning.

Source: IANS
