India: New Drugs in 2019

The Government of India has introduced the following drugs in 2019.



The list below details on the drugs and its indications:

1. Fenspiride hydrochloride film coated extended release tablet 80 mg and Fenspiride hydrochloride bulk for allergic asthma.



Bosutinib bulk and Bosutinib tablets 100mg, 400mg, 5600 mg are new drugs that were introduced in India in 2019 for cancer.

Bilastine tablets 20 mg and Bilastine Bulk for urticaria. It is otherwise known as hives.



3. Iguratimod film coated tablets 25mg and Iguratimod Bulk for rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the surrounding tissues. It is an autoimmune disease.



4. Fingolimod Capsules 0.5mg and Fingolimod hydrochloridebulk for multiple sclerosis.



5. Remogliflozin etabonate bulk and Remogliflozin etabonate film coated tablets 100 mg for diabetes.



6. Concentrate of Proteolytic enzyme enriched in Bromelain topical gel for Eschar. In this condition the dead tissue slougs off healthy skin after an injury.



7. Menotrophin injection 600 IU/ml, 1 ml & 2 ml multi dose vial (Highly purified) for infertility.



8. Rifapentine 150mg film coated tablet for tuberculosis.



9. FDC of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir alafenamide 50mg/200mg/25mg tablets for HIV.



10. Levomilnacipran ER capsules 20mg/40mg/80mg/120mg for depression. Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.



11. Bosutinib bulk and Bosutinib tablets 100mg, 400mg, 5600 mg for cancer. 20,000 people in the world die daily due to cancer. 1 in 8 deaths that occur in the world is due to



12.Algard HWS-256 (didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 10.14% w/w + n-Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride 6.76% w/w as disinfectant.



13.Algard - R-82 (octyldecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 6.510 w/w + Dioctyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 2.604% w/w + Didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 3.906% w/w + Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride 8.680% w/w as disinfectant.



14.Safinamide methane sulphonate bulk drug and Safinamide tablets 50, 100mg for Parkinson's disease.



15. Droxidopa bulk drug and Droxidopa capsules 200mg/300mg for postural hypotension. A blood pressure reading that is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg means that you are suffering from Low blood pressure or



16. Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules for multiple myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer. Fatigue and anemia are common symptoms.



17. Abemaciclib 50mg, 100mg, 150mg and 200mg film coated tablets for breast cancer.



18. Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate bulk drug and Ripasudil Eye drops 0.4% w/v for glaucoma.



19. Diperoxochloric acid concentrate and Diperoxochloric acid topical solution for diabetic neuropathy ulcers.



