India: New Drugs in 2019

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 2, 2020 at 1:47 AM Drug News
The Government of India has introduced the following drugs in 2019.

The list below details on the drugs and its indications:
1. Fenspiride hydrochloride film coated extended release tablet 80 mg and Fenspiride hydrochloride bulk for allergic asthma. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease in which airways narrow, swell and produce extra mucus. It makes breathing difficult, trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Most effective medications for controlling asthma are anti-inflammatory drugs like inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilators.

2. Bilastine tablets 20 mg and Bilastine Bulk for urticaria. It is otherwise known as hives. Hives are a common consequence of an allergic reaction. Medications like penicillin, aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen, radiocontrast dyes, blood pressure medications and antibiotics like vancomycin often cause hives.

3. Iguratimod film coated tablets 25mg and Iguratimod Bulk for rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the surrounding tissues. It is an autoimmune disease. Rheumatoid arthritis requires lifelong treatment with medications, physical therapy, exercise, education and surgery. Early, aggressive treatment can delay joint destruction.

4. Fingolimod Capsules 0.5mg and Fingolimod hydrochloridebulk for multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto -immune disease that affects the nerves. Treatment is aimed at controlling the symptoms.

5. Remogliflozin etabonate bulk and Remogliflozin etabonate film coated tablets 100 mg for diabetes. Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others.

6. Concentrate of Proteolytic enzyme enriched in Bromelain topical gel for Eschar. In this condition the dead tissue slougs off healthy skin after an injury.

7. Menotrophin injection 600 IU/ml, 1 ml & 2 ml multi dose vial (Highly purified) for infertility. Infertility is defined as the state in which a couple wanting a child is unable to conceive after 12 months of regular intercourse in the absence of contraceptives.

8. Rifapentine 150mg film coated tablet for tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a major health care problem in the developing world. According to the WHO, a total of 9,400,000 new cases were diagnosed throughout the world in 2010. 30% of these cases were diagnosed in Africa whereas 35% were detected in South East Asia.

9. FDC of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir alafenamide 50mg/200mg/25mg tablets for HIV. HIV virus is transmitted by exchange of body fluids from infected person to the uninfected. Sexual activities can transmit the virus when direct contact occurs between the HIV infected persons body fluid and mucous membranes of another.

10. Levomilnacipran ER capsules 20mg/40mg/80mg/120mg for depression. Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. Depression is a state of mind wherein the patient experiences a change in mood, which may vary from mild sadness to feelings of guilt, worthlessness and hopelessness.

11. Bosutinib bulk and Bosutinib tablets 100mg, 400mg, 5600 mg for cancer. 20,000 people in the world die daily due to cancer. 1 in 8 deaths that occur in the world is due to cancer. Cancer deaths outnumber deaths due to AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined.

12.Algard HWS-256 (didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 10.14% w/w + n-Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride 6.76% w/w as disinfectant.

13.Algard - R-82 (octyldecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 6.510 w/w + Dioctyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 2.604% w/w + Didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride 3.906% w/w + Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride 8.680% w/w as disinfectant.

14.Safinamide methane sulphonate bulk drug and Safinamide tablets 50, 100mg for Parkinson's disease. Parkinson' s Disease (PD, is also known as idiopathic or primary parkinsonism, hypokinetic rigid syndrome/HRS, or paralysis agitans) is a brain disorder and a progressive disease that leads to persistent movement disorder and worsens over time.

15. Droxidopa bulk drug and Droxidopa capsules 200mg/300mg for postural hypotension. A blood pressure reading that is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg means that you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

16. Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules for multiple myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer. Fatigue and anemia are common symptoms. Multiple Myeloma can be treated.Multiple Myeloma (MM) is a rare type of cancer that affects plasma cells, which are a subtype of white blood cells.

17. Abemaciclib 50mg, 100mg, 150mg and 200mg film coated tablets for breast cancer. Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.On a global scale breast cancer is the most common cancer amongst women.

18. Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate bulk drug and Ripasudil Eye drops 0.4% w/v for glaucoma. Glaucoma, refers to a group of disorders that have in common a specific pattern of optic nerve involvement with specific visual field changes, and which are most commonly due to a rise in intraocular pressure.

19. Diperoxochloric acid concentrate and Diperoxochloric acid topical solution for diabetic neuropathy ulcers. Diabetic Neuropathy is the nerve damage that occurs due to diabetes. It is one of the complications in patients who have had diabetes for many years or in those with poor blood sugar control.

Source: Medindia

