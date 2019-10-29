medindia
India: Maternal, Infant Health Improves

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 29, 2019 at 1:03 AM Indian Health News
A new study has found that community-based health programmes in parts of India, Ethiopia and Nigeria have been successful in improving health care for mothers and newborns, but inequities still exist.

The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).
According to the researchers, underlying inequities in these rural settings mean that more work is needed to reach the poorest families, who bear the greatest burden of maternal and newborn mortality.

"Our findings have both an optimistic and a pessimistic interpretation, in that families from all socio-economic status groups benefited, but inequities have also persisted," said Indian-origin researcher Tanya Marchant from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK.

To assess the impact of community-based health interventions linked to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, an international team of researchers looked at eight essential maternal and newborn health indicators in rural India, Ethiopia and Nigeria, representing more than 22 million people.

Indicators included antenatal and postnatal care, births in health care facilities, hygienic umbilical cord care, breastfeeding initiation and more.

In Gombe, Nigeria, socioeconomic issues as well as the Boko Haram terror threat prevented most women from receiving adequate care, although some positive family behaviour, such as hygienic cord care, showed marked improvement.

Despite this progress, it was striking that in all three settings the number of newborns receiving early postnatal care did not improve.

"Improving outcomes for mothers and newborns requires not only structural changes in the provision of care, but also behaviour changes by individuals, communities and health care providers," study authors said.

Source: IANS

In Maternal Healthcare, Indian Women Wish To Seek Dignity, Respect

A woman's chance of dying or becoming disabled during pregnancy and childbirth is closely connected to her social and economic status.

India Needs Safe Maternal Healthcare

Despite overall improvements in health indicators, India still has a pregnancy related death every 12 minutes; wherein, majority of these deaths are preventive.

Quiz on Breastfeeding

New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all! ...

Breastfeeding can Cut Down Risk of Maternal Diabetes, Hypertension

Is breastfeeding tied to a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension? Yes, breastfeeding can protect lactating mothers from maternal diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), reveals a new study.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

