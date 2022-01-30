India Logs 893 COVID Deaths

Advertisement

With the recovery of 3,52,784 patients in the last 24 hours, a total of 3,87,13,494 have been cured of the virus. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.21 per cent.Also in the same period, a total of 16,15,993 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the cumulative tests to over 72.73 crore.With the administration of over 62 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 165.70 crore as of Sunday morning.More than 12.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.Source: IANS