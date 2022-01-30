India Logs 893 COVID Deaths

India in the last 24 hours had registered 2,34,281 COVID-19 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
With the addition of fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,94,091.
Active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 18,84,937 which constitute 4.59 per cent of the country's total cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 16,15,993 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the cumulative tests to over 72.73 crore.
With the administration of over 62 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 165.70 crore as of Sunday morning.
More than 12.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.
Source: IANS