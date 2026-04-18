India Leads BRICS 2026 With a Focus on Healthy Lifestyles and Mental Wellness

India has made healthy lifestyles and mental wellness central to global health cooperation at the BRICS 2026 Health Working Group in New Delhi.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Hosts First BRICS Health Working Group Meeting 2026 in New Delhi



Go to source Trusted Source

Why Is India Pushing Healthy Lifestyles and Mental Wellness at BRICS?

BRICS Mission for Healthy Lifestyles : Focuses on reducing risk factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful alcohol consumption -- key drivers of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) , which are long-term illnesses like heart disease and diabetes.

: Focuses on reducing risk factors such as , which are long-term illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. Promotion of Mental Health and Wellness: Aims to strengthen mental health services, reduce stigma, and integrate mental healthcare into broader public health systems.

How Will BRICS Strengthen Global Health Systems and Cooperation?

Foster collaboration based on evidence-driven policymaking (decisions backed by scientific data),

(decisions backed by scientific data), Encourage mutual learning and adaptability across countries,

across countries, Strengthen resilient health systems capable of responding to future pandemics and crises.

Tackling communicable and non-communicable diseases ,

, Improving access to affordable medicines ,

, Advancing pandemic preparedness (ability to detect and respond to outbreaks),

(ability to detect and respond to outbreaks), Promoting health technology innovation and Universal Health Coverage (UHC)—which means ensuring everyone has access to essential healthcare without financial hardship.

Joint research and development,

and development, Equitable access to vaccines and medicines,

to vaccines and medicines, Capacity-building initiatives across nations.

What Are the Key BRICS Health Priorities for 2026?

BRICS TB Research Network – Strengthening research to combat tuberculosis, a major infectious disease.

– Strengthening research to combat tuberculosis, a major infectious disease. Regulatory collaboration – Aligning medical product approval systems across countries.

– Aligning medical product approval systems across countries. Integrated Early Warning System – A system to detect and respond quickly to infectious disease outbreaks.

– A system to detect and respond quickly to infectious disease outbreaks. Digital Health Architecture – Technology-driven healthcare systems ensuring continuous care, even in remote areas.

– Technology-driven healthcare systems ensuring continuous care, even in remote areas. BRICS Mission for Healthy Lifestyles

Mental Health and Wellness Promotion

Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) – Combining conventional medicine with validated traditional practices.

– Combining conventional medicine with validated traditional practices. Diseases Driven by Social Determinants of Health (DDSDH) – Conditions influenced by factors like income, education, and environment.

– Conditions influenced by factors like income, education, and environment. BRICS Network of National Public Health Institutes – Strengthening institutional collaboration.

Expanding TB research collaboration,

Strengthening early warning systems,

Enhancing digital health access for vulnerable populations,

Advancing regulatory cooperation,

Boosting local production of medicines and vaccines.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Hosts First BRICS Health Working Group Meeting 2026 in New Delhi - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2252335®=3&lang=2)

India has positioned, introducing them as new priority areas at the. This signals a shift toward preventive, people-centric healthcare, alongside continued focus on infectious diseases, digital health, and equitable access to medicines().At the First Health Working Group (HWG) Meeting under theframework—now expanded to include countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, UAE, and Indonesia—India set the tone for its 2026 Chairship by introducing two major priorities: healthy lifestyles and mental wellness.Union Health Secretaryhighlighted that theUnder India’s leadership, the BRICS 2026 theme——reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach, aimed at building health systems that are inclusive, adaptable, and future-ready.Two newly proposed priority areas include:Together, these priorities mark a clear shift toward preventive healthcare, addressing root causes rather than just treating diseases.India emphasized that its Chairship will focus on inclusive, evidence-driven, and sustainable health cooperation, while recognizing the diverse healthcare systems and socio-economic realities of BRICS nations.The Health Working Group aims to:Srivastava noted that past BRICS collaborations have already contributed to:She also stressed the importance of:Global experts and member countries welcomed India’s leadership, emphasizing deeper cooperation in areas such as tuberculosis control, digital health, and local production of medicines and vaccines.The meeting outlined nine priority areas under the BRICS Health Working Group, reflecting a comprehensive and collaborative global health agenda:A key highlight was India’s push for, rooted in biodiversity and indigenous knowledge systems, as a contributor to Universal Health Coverage and sustainable development.Member nations strongly supported:The meeting concluded with a consensus on a roadmap for future engagements, including technical discussions and ministerial-level meetings under the BRICS Health Track 2026.Overall, India’s agenda reflects aSource-Medindia