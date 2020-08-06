by Iswarya on  June 8, 2020 at 2:14 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India is Now the 5th Worst-hit Nation by COVID-19 with Over 2.46L Cases
India raced past Spain to become the fifth worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to more than 2,45,670, reports Johns Hopkins University data.

India's single-day spike in COVID-19 cases inched towards 10,000 on Sunday, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 287 people died in the last 24 hours due to the disease. A total of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in a single day have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,46,628.

Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far.


At least 5,220 individuals had been cured since Saturday, and India's recovery rate stood at 48.36 percent, while the fatality rate docked at 2.80 percent.

Maharashtra case count crossed the 80,000 marks and stood at 82,968, which is 36.64 caseload of the national tally. This was followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 30,152, and Gujarat (19,592). In the National Capital, a controversy erupted when the Delhi government lodged an FIR against the private COVID facility of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for sample collection.

As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,855,858, while the death toll increased to 398,321, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other countries are US (1,919,430), Brazil (645,771), Russia (458,102), the UK (286,294), Spain (241,310), Italy (234,801), Peru (191,758), France (190,759), Germany (185,450), Iran (169,156), Turkey (169,218), Chile (127,745) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake