India is Now the 5th Worst-hit Nation by COVID-19 with Over 2.46L Cases

Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far.
‘The total number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000.’
At least 5,220 individuals had been cured since Saturday, and India's recovery rate stood at 48.36 percent, while the fatality rate docked at 2.80 percent.
Maharashtra case count crossed the 80,000 marks and stood at 82,968, which is 36.64 caseload of the national tally. This was followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 30,152, and Gujarat (19,592). In the National Capital, a controversy erupted when the Delhi government lodged an FIR against the private COVID facility of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for sample collection.
As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,855,858, while the death toll increased to 398,321, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other countries are US (1,919,430), Brazil (645,771), Russia (458,102), the UK (286,294), Spain (241,310), Italy (234,801), Peru (191,758), France (190,759), Germany (185,450), Iran (169,156), Turkey (169,218), Chile (127,745) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.
Source: IANS