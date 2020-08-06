India is Now the 5th Worst-hit Nation by COVID-19 with Over 2.46L Cases

India raced past Spain to become the fifth worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to more than 2,45,670, reports Johns Hopkins University data.



India's single-day spike in COVID-19 cases inched towards 10,000 on Sunday, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 287 people died in the last 24 hours due to the disease. A total of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in a single day have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,46,628.

‘The total number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000.’





Maharashtra case count crossed the 80,000 marks and stood at 82,968, which is 36.64 caseload of the national tally. This was followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 30,152, and Gujarat (19,592). In the National Capital, a controversy erupted when the Delhi government lodged an FIR against the private COVID facility of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for sample collection.



As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,855,858, while the death toll increased to 398,321, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The other countries are US (1,919,430), Brazil (645,771), Russia (458,102), the UK (286,294), Spain (241,310), Italy (234,801), Peru (191,758), France (190,759), Germany (185,450), Iran (169,156), Turkey (169,218), Chile (127,745) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.



Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far.