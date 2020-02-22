medindia
India is Currently Free of Coronavirus Infection

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM Indian Health News
Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) is rapidly spreading across countries. However, there is no coronavirus case currently in India.
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India is currently completely free of coronavirus infection. Coronavirus infection was confirmed among 3 students from Kerala among Indian citizens present inside the country, but now all three students are completely healthy and have been discharged from hospital.

Screening for identification of coronavirus is going on in India on a large scale, but at present no other person has been found to be suffering from this disease in the screening of coronavirus. Significantly, more than two thousand people have died due to coronavirus in China and about 75,000 people are suffering from this disease.

The Union Health Ministry says that after thermal screening of millions of people, samples of a total of 2,654 people went for further investigation on the basis of suspicion.

Out of these 2,654 people, only three people from Kerala, who were found to be suffering from coronavirus, are now completely healthy.

Examining the remaining 2,651 people, they have been found to be completely safe from coronavirus. The test has been conducted at high-efficiency laboratories in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that "India had begun its preparations for timely rescue of coronavirus. As many as 3,21,375 passengers of 2,296 aircraft have been screened. Also, 6,387 passengers of 125 ships have also been screened. None of these people are affected by the coronavirus".

All 647 Indian nationals based in the ITBP's Delhi and Manesar camp of the Indian Army have also been sent home on suspicion of coronavirus. All these Indians have been brought to India from Wuhan city of China. Significantly, Wuhan is the only city in China where coronavirus outbreak has spread the most. Wuhan city of China has been completely closed for about 1 month. However, none of these Indians, who have been lodged in the ITBP camp, have been found to be suffering from coronavirus infection.

All these 647 suspects have spent more than 2 weeks in the Chawla camp of ITBP in outer Delhi. All the people living in the camp have been issued health certificate by the Ministry of Health.

All the Indians from China were regularly examined in these camps. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Investigation has revealed that none of these Indians are affected by the coronavirus".

The coronavirus infection that started in China's Wuhan city has now spread to 30 different states of China. Wuhan is the only state in China where most Indian students and other citizens are stranded. Most of the Indians returning home from China are students.

Source: IANS

