India Introduces Six-Month AI Training Programme for Doctors

India launches free AI training for doctors to boost diagnostics, decision-making and patient care nationwide.

TOP INSIGHT India’s #MedicalSector enters the #AI Era! The #NBEMS has launched a FREE 6-month online course on AI in #MedicalEducation for doctors and faculty. #DigitalHealth #AIinHealthcare #NBEMS

AI Programme to Strengthen Medical Education

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education for Viksit Arogya



Go to source Trusted Source

New AI Course Focuses on Ethics, Safety and Clinical Applications

AI Literacy Seen as Key to Improving Diagnosis and Patient Care

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education for Viksit Arogya - (https://natboard.edu.in/Sangam/images/AI%20in%20Medical%20Education%20-%20Curriculum%20Design.pdf)

Themarking a major step toward integrating advanced digital tools into the country’s healthcare system.Titled “Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education –) the programme is designed to help medical professionals better understand and responsibly use AI technologies to enhance diagnostics, clinical decision-making, and personalized treatment. Applications for the course are now open.The initiative comes at a time whenDespite their growing use, many doctors lack formal training in how these technologies work, their limitations, and how to apply them ethically in clinical practice.NBEMS President and Chairperson Abhijat Sheth said the course aims to bridge this knowledge gap while reinforcing the importance of clinical judgment. He noted that the programme is designed to support doctors in using AI as an assistive tool rather than a replacement for traditional medical expertise.The six-month course will be delivered online and is open to medical professionals nationwide, making it accessible to doctors regardless of location or specialty. It focuses on building foundational understanding of AI concepts, real-world medical applications, ethical considerations, and patient safety.The initiative is supported by leading global academic institutions, including Harvard University and the University of Oxford, reflecting an international collaboration to strengthen India’s medical education ecosystem. By aligning with global best practices, the programme aims to prepare Indian clinicians for the rapidly evolving role of AI in healthcare delivery.Experts say theImproved AI literacy among doctors is expected to contribute to more accurate diagnoses, efficient workflows, and personalized patient care.With healthcare systems worldwide increasingly relying on data-driven technologies, the NBEMS initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring that India’s medical workforce is equipped to safely and effectively harness AI innovations.Source-Medindia