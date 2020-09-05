by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM Indian Health News
India Inches Towards 60,000 COVID-19 Cases, Say Sources
In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has mounted to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.


Other states which have jumped the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).

Among other major cities, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,887 and 41 deaths, Bihar stood at 571 cases and five deaths, Haryana at 647 and eight deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 823 cases and nine deaths, Karnataka at 753 and 30 deaths and Kerala was docked at 503 and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are -- Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunanchal Pradesh.

On the global front, the total number of cases is about to touch four million mark and over two lakh people have died due to coronavirus till now.

Source: IANS

