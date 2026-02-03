India Imaging Market Growth Fueled by Respiratory Disease Surge

Cipla’s Breathefree Centre in New Delhi offers 60+ lung tests, combining advanced diagnostics with holistic care.

India’s diagnostic imaging market is set for steady expansion over the next decade, driven by the rising burden of respiratory diseases and accelerating adoption of advanced medical technologies. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through 2035, according to forecasts by GlobalData. (India is witnessing a sharp increase in respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), largely attributed to worsening air pollution, smoking, and occupational exposure. This growing disease burden is prompting a rapid transformation across the country’s healthcare ecosystem, particularly in diagnostic and imaging infrastructure.According to GlobalData’s Medical Intelligence Center, India accounted for around 20% of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diagnostic imaging market in 2025.This share is expected to rise further as hospitals and diagnostic centers modernize existing infrastructure and adopt more sophisticated imaging technologies. These upgrades are critical to enabling early diagnosis, accurate treatment planning, and continuous monitoring of chronic respiratory conditions.Priyanka Chakraborty, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, notes: “India bears a high burden of respiratory diseases, driven by air pollution, smoking, and occupational exposures. Limited access to affordable healthcare leads to many cases being misdiagnosed, mismanaged, or undiagnosed.Addressing this growing disease burden requires significant expansion of diagnostic and imaging capabilities, while ensuring these services remain cost-effective and accessible to the broader population.”Recent industry initiatives highlight this shift toward accessible and integrated diagnostic care. In November 2025, Cipla launched the Breathefree Lung Wellness Centre in New Delhi, marking India’s first integrated lung diagnostics and wellness facility.The center offers more than 60 diagnostic tests, including X-ray, CT scans, and advanced lung function assessments, targeting individuals with or at risk of lung disease.Beyond diagnostics, the facility provides smoking cessation programs, pulmonary rehabilitation, and nutritional support, delivering a comprehensive and patient-centric respiratory care model.The center combines Cipla’s longstanding expertise in respiratory medicine with advanced diagnostic technology and standardized protocols, delivered by trained technical professionals to ensure accurate testing, early detection, and precise diagnosis.Chakraborty concludes: “As affordable diagnostic imaging facilities such as Cipla’s Breathefree Lung Wellness Centre expand in India, they are set to boost rapid detection, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enhance long-term outcomes for patients with respiratory diseases. With rapid growth in its diagnostic infrastructure, the country is strengthening its role as a regional hub for affordable, technology-driven imaging solutions.”Source-Medindia