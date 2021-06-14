by Hannah Joy on  June 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India Hopes to Vaccinate Whole Country by December 2021
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said that they are hoping to vaccinate the entire country by the end of the year.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhargava also announced that enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day will be possible by mid-July or August this year.

The ICMR Director General also appealed people to have patience, saying "we are equal to the US in terms of vaccinating people. However, our population is almost four times of the US, we should have patience".


"Our vaccination drive is being ramped up and by December 2021, we hope to have the whole country vaccinated. India is one of the five countries which is producing vaccines," he said.

The ICMR chief also said that "there is no shortage of vaccine in the country".

"By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December."

He also shared the government's plan to gradually lift thee lockdown by ensuring less than five percent cases in containment areas, and over 70 percent inoculation to vulnerable section or people over 60 years.

"We will not witness a massive surge. However, we have to ensure that vaccination is prioritized. The vaccination rate must be up to 70 percent and Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed."



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Effects of COVID-19 on Human Kidney Cells
A new study has examined the effects of COVID-19 on human kidney cells. The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells.
READ MORE
19% Indians Refuse taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Around 19 percent people in a poll conducted in India said they neither fear COVID-risk nor wish to get inoculated.
READ MORE
Convalescent Plasma to Treat Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Decline in convalescent plasma use at US hospitals linked to higher COVID-19 mortality rate gives new hope about deciding the use of plasma therapy in COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 175.5 Million
Globally, coronavirus caseload has topped 175.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Neck Cracking