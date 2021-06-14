India Hopes to Vaccinate Whole Country by December 2021

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said that they are hoping to vaccinate the entire country by the end of the year.



Addressing a press conference here, Bhargava also announced that enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day will be possible by mid-July or August this year.

"Our vaccination drive is being ramped up and by December 2021, we hope to have the whole country vaccinated. India is one of the five countries which is producing vaccines," he said.



The ICMR chief also said that "there is no shortage of vaccine in the country".



He also shared the government's plan to gradually lift thee lockdown by ensuring less than five percent cases in containment areas, and over 70 percent inoculation to vulnerable section or people over 60 years.



"We will not witness a massive surge. However, we have to ensure that vaccination is prioritized. The vaccination rate must be up to 70 percent and Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed."







The ICMR Director General also appealed people to have patience, saying "we are equal to the US in terms of vaccinating people. However, our population is almost four times of the US, we should have patience".