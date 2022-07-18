About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India Hits 200 Crore Vaccination Milestone

by Colleen Fleiss on July 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM
India Hits 200 Crore Vaccination Milestone

India achieved the historic milestone of the 200 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination. The milestone was reached after 18 months when the nation began the mass vaccination on January 16, 2021.

On January 16, 2021, two Made-in-India vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- were made available for the Indian citizens. After nine months, India completed the first 100 crore vaccination mark on October 21, 2021. The nation has completed 200 crore mark again after nine months on July 17, 2022.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


It took 277 days to reach the earlier milestone of 100 crore doses. On September 17 last year, the highest 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in a single day.

COVID Vaccination In India

Congratulating the nation on this historic mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has made a new record. "India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement", said Mandaviya in a tweet. He said that this day is to be remembered forever.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, also congratulated India on administering 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

"Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country's commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against severe disease and death for all variants. We must continue our efforts to ensure everyone everywhere benefits from these life-saving vaccines. Let us not forget that the pandemic is still around even after taking the vaccine we must remember to take all precautionary measures to curtail the virus spread," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown.
Advertisement

India's first patient infected with Covid virus was reported in Thrissur District of Kerala on January 30, 2020. However, the global health body World Health Organisation also declared Covid outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30, 2020. Later on, March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

