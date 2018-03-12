medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India has to Step Up in Reducing Child Mortality, Says Venkaiah Naidu

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 3, 2018 at 6:39 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As a part of achieving UN's Sustainable Developmental Goals, India has to step up activities to reduce children's mortality, says Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.
India has to Step Up in Reducing Child Mortality, Says Venkaiah Naidu
India has to Step Up in Reducing Child Mortality, Says Venkaiah Naidu

Inaugurating Rainbow Children's Hospital here, Naidu listed prematurity, low birth weight, pneumonia and diarrheal diseases as the major causes of child mortality in India.

According to the 2018 Pneumonia & diarrhea Progress Report, released on November 12, in 2016 alone almost 261,000 Indian children died before their fifth birthday due to diarrhea or pneumonia, both preventable diseases, he said.

In addition to central and state governments' efforts to improve the health parameters and reduce the mortality rates, Naidu said much more needs to be done to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal target of reducing under-five mortality to 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030.

"We need participation and cooperation of both public and private sector and see that an effective healthcare model is implemented across the country," Naidu said.

The Vice President urged the private sector to set up healthcare facilities in rural areas as part of its corporate social responsibility and not just focus on urban areas.

He said India must move from disease treatment to health promotion paradigm.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Christianson Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive