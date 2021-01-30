India Fastest To Reach One Million Vaccination Mark Globally

Bhushan said that 11 states have performed better in vaccination coverage of the healthcare workers and have covered more than 30 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries.This includes Lakshadweep, which has covered 83.4 percent of the targeted beneficiaries, followed by Odisha (50.7 per cent), Haryana (50 per cent), and Andaman and Nicobar (48.3 per cent). "This is a commendable achievement," he said.Besides this, the Ministry pulled up six states who need to improve and speed up their vaccination drive. This includes Jharkhand which has only covered 14.7 per cent of the target and Delhi (15.7 per cent).The nationwide vaccination drive had started on January 16 with the help of two vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield. Initially, the government aims to vaccinate one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers.Source: IANS