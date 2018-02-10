medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India Elevated Challenge Of Ending Open Defecation, Says WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2018 at 12:57 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India has elevated the challenge of ending open defecation to the highest level, said WHO.
India Elevated Challenge Of Ending Open Defecation, Says WHO
India Elevated Challenge Of Ending Open Defecation, Says WHO

Launching the first global guidelines on sanitation and health, the WHO said the world will not reach the goal of universal sanitation coverage -- where every person in the world has access to toilets that safely contain excreta -- by 2030 unless countries make comprehensive policy shifts and invest more funds.

Worldwide, 2.3 billion people lack basic sanitation, with almost half forced to defecate in the open.

They are among the 4.5 billion without access to safely managed sanitation services -- in other words a toilet connected to a sewer or pit or septic tank that treats human waste.

"Without proper access, millions of people the world over are deprived of the dignity, safety and convenience of a decent toilet," said Soumya Swaminathan, Deputy Director-General for Programmes, WHO.

"WHO's Sanitation and Health Guidelines are essential to securing health and wellbeing for everyone, everywhere," she added.

The new guidelines recommend that sanitation interventions should ensure entire communities have access to toilets that safely contain excreta.

The full sanitation system should undergo local health risk assessments to protect individuals and communities from exposure to excreta -- be it from unsafe toilets, leaking storage or inadequate treatment.

Further, the WHO said sanitation should be integrated into regular local government-led planning and service provision to avert the higher costs associated with retrofitting sanitation and to ensure sustainability.

The health sector should invest more and play a coordinating role in sanitation planning to protect public health.

Adopting these, countries can significantly reduce the 829,000 annual diarrhoeal deaths due to unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene, said the WHO.

Besides India, Senegal in Africa also recognises the role of pit latrines and septic tanks in ensuring services for all, the global health body said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Antibiotic Resistance: Less in Places Where Clean Water, & Sanitation are Present

Antibiotic Resistance: Less in Places Where Clean Water, & Sanitation are Present

Direct link between country's public health infrastructure spending and antibiotic resistance has been found in this study.

Sanitation Access can Improve Health Outcomes in Children

Sanitation Access can Improve Health Outcomes in Children

For households with sanitation access, living in a community with 100 percent sanitation access lowered odds of stunting, anemia, and diarrhea.

Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by 2019

Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by 2019

India is on the way to achieve open defecation free status by 2019. An international meeting is going to be held, where over 50 countries around the world are gonna learn about the best Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices.

Indian Government Launches Short Film Series Against Open Defecation

Indian Government Launches Short Film Series Against Open Defecation

A short film series titled "An Open Mind", to eliminate open defecation and adopt safe sanitation practices, has been launched by the Ministry.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive