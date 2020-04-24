India Donates Medical Aid Worth 5 Million USD To Fight Covid-19

"Value of the total medicines and other supplies to be gifted by India stands at Rs 383 million (about USD 5 million)," sources said.In addition, India has approved commercial consignments of around 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries and around 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries have also been cleared. "The leadership in these countries has been appreciative of our efforts in ensuring supply of these medicines," official sources said.India has also responded promptly to requests for deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprising doctors, nurses and paramedics. "The RRTs are ready for deployment at short notice and have so far been deployed in Maldives and Kuwait at the request of their governments. The RRTs have helped train and exchange best practices with local medical professionals on various aspects of dealing with the pandemic," sources said.The ministry of external affairs Covid-19 control room is being manned 24x7 by teams from MEA since March 16, this year. The control room has received more than 3.000 calls and 25,000 emails till April 23.As part of government's response to the Covid-19 situation, 11 empowered groups have been set up for an integrated approach. MEA has been playing a key role in the empowered group that deals with ensuring availability of essential medical equipment and supplies.India's missions have been at the forefront of government's efforts to ensure expeditious and time-bound implementation of plans for procurement from overseas suppliers. Their role extends from scouting the market, tapping commercial opportunities, facilitating supply contracts, closely coordinating on the ground in ensuring that deliveries take place in a timely manner, sources said.Source: IANS