India COVID-19 Tally Surpassed 46K, Despite One of the Longest Lockdowns

‘A total of 12,726 people have been cured and discharged from hospital so far, while nearly 1,568 have lost their lives since the first case was reported in January-end. ’

In Andhra Pradesh, though, the number of cases reached 1,650, out of which 524 have been discharged, and 36 have been reported dead.In the Northeast, where some states like Arunachal Pradesh remained a corona-free so far, the number of corona positive people in Assam rose to 43, of whom 32 have been discharged and one death.The number of corona-affected people has reached 528 in Bihar, with 130 discharged from the hospital and four deaths. According to the Health Ministry report, 102 people were reported suffering from the coronavirus in Chandigarh till Tuesday morning while 21 were discharged, and one died.The number of corona victims in Chhattisgarh rose to 58 by morning, and 36 have been discharged here.Delhi is witnessing a steady increase in the cases of COVID-19. According to the data, 4,898 people have been found suffering from the virus so far, out of which 1,431 people have been discharged, and 64 died.Goa remains a coronavirus free state till Tuesday morning. In Gujarat, the figure has gone up to 5,804, out of which 1,195 people have been discharged, and 319 have died. Haryana has reported 517 cases, with 254 were discharged, and six have died.So far, 41 people have been reported to be suffering from this virus in Himachal, while 34 of which have been discharged from the hospital with one death. In Jammu and Kashmir, this figure has reached 726, and 303 people have been discharged here while eight have died.There has been a slight increase in Jharkhand. Here 115 people are said to be suffering from this virus, with 27 were discharged and three deaths. There were 651 cases in Karnataka, out of which 321 were discharged, and 27 have died here.The number of corona victims in Kerala has reached 500, with 462 have been discharged, and four died here. The figure has reached 41 in Ladakh, with 17 deaths.Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the figure rose to 2,942, and 798 have been discharged, while 103 have died. In Maharashtra, the number of victims reached 14,541, with 2,465 discharged from the hospital, and 583 died.Manipur still remains a corona-free state. There have been 12 cases in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram and 169 cases in Odisha, with 60 were discharged from the hospital, and one has died here.There have been eight cases reported in Puducherry, with five were discharged. In Punjab, 1,233 cases have been reported so far, out of which 121 have been discharged, and 23 have died. In Rajasthan, this figure has reached 3,061. Here 1,394 people have been discharged from the hospital, while 77 have died.The number of corona victims in Tamil Nadu rose to 3,530, and 1,409 were discharged with 31 deaths.Telangana has reported 1,085 cases, and 585 have been discharged, and 29 have died so far. Meanwhile, 29 cases were reported in Tripura, and two were discharged from the hospital.On the other hand, 60 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand so far, out of which 40 have been discharged. The figure has increased to 2,766 in Uttar Pradesh, and 802 people were discharged. There have been 50 deaths in UP alone. The number of victims from Corona in West Bengal has been 1,259, out of which 218 have discharged, and 133 have died.Source: IANS