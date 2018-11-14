India All Set to Host Fourth Edition of the Global Partners’ Forum 2018

India is all set to host the largest-ever Partners' Forum on 12th and 13th December 2018 in New Delhi. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the two-day event for representatives of over 100 countries.

PMNCH (The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health) will bring together 1,200 partners from over 100 countries dedicated to the Every Woman Every Child (EWEC) movement and to the achievement of the UN Secretary General's Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (Global Strategy).



‘Partners' Forum 2018: India will host the 4th edition of Global Partners' Forum on 12th and 13th December 2018 in New Delhi.’ This unique forum aims to unite PMNCH's 1,000+ partners around common strategies so that every woman, child, and adolescent - no matter where they live - can survive, thrive and transform our world.



The forum will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and PMNCH. Heads of State, Ministers of Health and other sectors would be present at the event.



A big focus of the forum will be to share stories of how countries are successfully collaborating across sectors and stakeholders to fast-track improvements in health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents. There is mounting evidence that more can be achieved when sectors like health, education, water, hygiene and sanitation, and labor work together.



Acknowledging India's significant achievements and commitment in addressing common challenges to improve the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents worldwide, the global community has entrusted Govt of India to host this year's prestigious global Partners' Forum and lead the dialogue on enhancing country-level action on Sustainable Development Goals 2030.



A set of 12 case studies will be launched at the event showcasing the power of partnership, cross-sectoral action, accountability and political leadership across partner countries. One such success story chosen from India is Mission Indradhanush, an unprecedented collaboration between India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and 11 other ministries to increase immunization coverage among children and pregnant women to 90 percent by 2020.



This is the second time India is hosting The Partners' Forum after 2010. The previous chapters of the forum have been held in Johannesburg (2014) and Delhi (2010) and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (2007).



