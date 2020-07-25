by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM Coronavirus News
India Adds Nearly 1 Lakh More Cases Within 48 Hours, Reveal Sources
In India, a total of 48,916 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday after 49,310 on Friday taking the total to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two days.

In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus, as there is a huge surge in cases in the hinterlands.

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.


Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.

Delhi has registered 1,28,389 cases out of which 3,777 people have lost their lives.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Manipur and Mizoram administrations have effectively implemented that safety protocol for last four months. These places have reported zero deaths so far and the recovery rate is more than 60 per cent.

Ladakh has reported two deaths due to Covid-19 so far, there are 209 active cases. A total 1,035 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Nagaland has recorded one death, the active Covid-19 cases in the state are 701 and 537 people have recovered.

The government is making all efforts to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus so that human lives can be saved. The authorities have started human trials of indigenous vaccines in six cities.

Source: IANS

