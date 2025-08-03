India Achieves Milestone With Record-Breaking Organ Transplants in 2024

At the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day celebration, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda hailed organ donors as “silent heroes” who give the gift of life through their selfless acts

At the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day celebration, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda hailed organ donors as “silent heroes” who give the gift of life through their selfless acts. Speaking at the ceremony, he emphasized how each donor has the potential to save up to eight lives through organ donation, along with many more through tissue donations. Milestones in India’s Organ Donation Efforts India has made remarkable progress in organ donation, with a record 18,900 organ transplants conducted in 2024. This marks a dramatic rise from fewer than 5,000 transplants in 2013, positioning the country among the global leaders in organ transplantation. Since the launch of a dedicated online pledge platform in 2023, over 3.3 lakh citizens have pledged to donate their organs. Government Support and Public Awareness The government provides up to ₹15 lakh in financial support for major organ transplants like kidney, liver, and heart under its national health schemes. Post-transplant patients are also eligible for monthly assistance to manage medical costs. Kidney transplants are additionally covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Minister Nadda encouraged the public to embrace preventive healthcare through practices like Yoga, Ayurveda, and dietary moderation to reduce the risk of organ failure. Bridging the Demand–Supply Gap Despite progress, India’s organ donation rate remains below 1% of the population. Thousands of patients continue to await life-saving transplants, with over 63,000 needing kidneys and more than 22,000 requiring liver transplants. Health officials stressed the need for increased public awareness, streamlined legal frameworks, and better coordination across states to close this gap. Honoring Excellence in Organ Donation The ceremony also recognized exemplary contributions from medical institutions and donor families. The New Civil Hospital in Surat received the award for Best Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centre for its outstanding efforts in organ donation. GMCH Nagpur was honored for its excellence in brain stem death certification, and AIIMS Nagpur was recognized as an emerging leader in government-led organ donation and transplantation. The event also paid tribute to 24 donor families, honoring their strength and compassion in choosing to donate organs during times of personal tragedy. Their stories served as powerful reminders of the life-changing impact organ donation can have. A National Movement Minister Nadda urged state governments to adopt best practices and strengthen infrastructure to support organ donation. He also called upon every citizen to consider organ donation, describing it as a true people’s movement inspired by the spirit of unity and compassion. Organ Donation Day 2025 served not only as a tribute to donors and their families but also as a call to action—to raise awareness, encourage pledging, and build a robust, equitable system that ensures every donated organ saves a life.Source-Medindia