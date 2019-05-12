India Achieved 28% Reduction in Malaria Cases Last Year: WHO

This success builds on India's 24 percent reduction in malaria cases between 2016 and 2017 reported last year by the WHO.However, the research also revealed that 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carried almost 85 percent of the global malaria burden.According to the report, India's progress means the country no longer has the world's fourth-highest malaria burden, though it still is the only non-African country among the top 11 countries with the most malaria globally.The report also calls out India for being the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria.Additional funding increases in 2019 by the Central government nearly trebled its funding for the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) over the past two years."While we have come a long way, sustained focus and increased funding are crucial to boost India's fight against malaria and ensure that India continues to lead the world and becomes malaria-free by 2030," said Sanjeev Gaikwad, India Country Director of nonprofit organization Malaria No More.In 2016, India introduced its first National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and had sustained progress toward defeating malaria since the plan's launch.Source: IANS