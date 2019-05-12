medindia

India Achieved 28% Reduction in Malaria Cases Last Year: WHO

by Iswarya on  December 5, 2019 at 11:03 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India was one of the two high burden countries that achieved a 28 percent reduction in malaria cases in 2018, according to WHO report 2019.
India Achieved 28% Reduction in Malaria Cases Last Year: WHO
India Achieved 28% Reduction in Malaria Cases Last Year: WHO

While India had 2.6 million fewer malaria cases in 2018, Uganda had 1.5 million fewer cases last year compared to the previous year, said the report titled "World Malaria Report 2019".

Show Full Article


This success builds on India's 24 percent reduction in malaria cases between 2016 and 2017 reported last year by the WHO.

However, the research also revealed that 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carried almost 85 percent of the global malaria burden.

According to the report, India's progress means the country no longer has the world's fourth-highest malaria burden, though it still is the only non-African country among the top 11 countries with the most malaria globally.

The report also calls out India for being the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria.

Additional funding increases in 2019 by the Central government nearly trebled its funding for the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) over the past two years.

"While we have come a long way, sustained focus and increased funding are crucial to boost India's fight against malaria and ensure that India continues to lead the world and becomes malaria-free by 2030," said Sanjeev Gaikwad, India Country Director of nonprofit organization Malaria No More.

In 2016, India introduced its first National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and had sustained progress toward defeating malaria since the plan's launch.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria Prevention: New Barrier Bednet can Kill Deadly Mosquitoes More Efficiently

Mosquito Nets: Barrier Bednet can kill insecticide resistant mosquitoes and keep deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue at bay.

Adding a Barrier Above Bednet Reduces Malaria Deaths

The resurgence of Malaria in high risk areas calls for new methods to combat the potentially dangerous situation. Researchers identified the solution to address this issue.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Malaria-waterMalariaMosquito DiseasesFeverMalaria - Protection Strategies

What's New on Medindia

Costochondritis

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive