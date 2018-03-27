Over 25,000 doctors, held a 'mahapanchayat' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi to oppose the parliament panel's recommendations with regard to NMC bill and the overall NMC bill.

Indefinite Medical Strike to Hit Indians on 2 April

‘The conflicting NMC bill proposes to allow the physicians of alternative medicines—such as homeopathy and ayurveda—to practice modern medicine once they complete a “bridge course.”’

Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest body of private doctors in India has thoroughly rejected recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the National Medical Commission bill and has also in fact called for an indefinite strike starting from April 2.The conflicting NMC bill proposes to allow the physicians of alternative medicines—such as homeopathy and ayurveda—to practice modern medicine once they complete a "bridge course."The parliament has also suggested that the "bridge course" should not be made mandatory and if NLE could be included in the final year exams of MBBS.The whole of IMA are against the parliament recommendations, the doctors think of the panel's suggestions as "deceptive." National president of IMA Ravi Wankhedkar has announced an indefinite strike on 2 April stating that all medical students and doctors will carry on the strike.In a quite point blank remark he also said that there was no need for the government to make a law if they want to boost only AYUSH, homeopathy, pharmacists and dentists.Vinay Aggarwal, the coordinator of the mahapanchayat also pointed out the issue of violence against doctors and how problems faced by doctors are enough, now it's time to payback.People should understand the meaning of medical negligence and that a doctor never intends to perform a wrong surgery, the IMA said. It demanded no criminal prosecution for "minor clinical errors." said Wankhedkar.R.N. Tandon, honorary secretary-general of the IMA, said: "The NMC is a pro-private management bill paving the way for widespread corruption... All arguments of the government are hollow, and its intention is malafide and harmful.""Recommendation to increase the regulation of fee in private medical colleges from 40 to 50% does not make a material difference. However, lack of clarity on implementation may jeopardize the decision itself," he added.Source: Medindia