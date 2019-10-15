Increased Parkinson's Disease Risk Seen in Bipolar Disorder Patients

This study, called a systematic review and meta-analysis, combined the results of seven studies with 4.3 million participants to examine a potential association between bipolar disorder with a later diagnosis of Parkinson's disease of unknown cause.
The findings suggest that a previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder was associated with an increased likelihood of a subsequent Parkinson's disease diagnosis, but subgroup analyses suggest the possibility of an overestimation of the magnitude of the associations.
The main limitation of the study is analysis that suggests a greater likelihood of a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in shorter studies, which raises concerns over misdiagnosis.
Source: Eurekalert