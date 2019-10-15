Patients with bipolar disorder have a significantly raised risk of developing Parkinson's disease compared to the general population, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

Increased Parkinson's Disease Risk Seen in Bipolar Disorder Patients

‘Patients with a mood disorder are three times more likely to end up with Parkinson's.’

The main limitation of the study is analysis that suggests a greater likelihood of a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in shorter studies, which raises concerns over misdiagnosis.



This study, called a systematic review and meta-analysis, combined the results of seven studies with 4.3 million participants to examine a potential association between bipolar disorder with a later diagnosis of Parkinson's disease of unknown cause.