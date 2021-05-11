Increased Mortality Rate Linked With Post-stroke Low Blood Pressure

Advertisement

The study identified nearly 30,000 Veteran patients with a first ischemic stroke who had outpatient blood pressure measurements within the previous 18 months prior to the stroke.The group was further divided by blood pressure categories and was followed over time for the outcomes. At the same time, the anticipated hypothesis was that both very high and very low blood pressure values contribute to higher mortality risk.It was found thatespecially among those with at least one comorbidity of smoking, cardiovascular disease, cancer, or dementia.says, Aparicio.Source: Medindia