Increased Alcohol Intake Associated with High Death Rates

by Iswarya on  July 16, 2018 at 11:05 AM
Uncontrolled iron absorption in the body is seen due to heavy alcohol consumption which in turn puts a strain on vital organs and increase the risk of death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Clinical Nutrition.
Increased Alcohol Intake Associated with High Death Rates

The study looked at health outcomes in 877 women in sub-Saharan Africa over a median follow-up time of nine years. The results of the study showed levels of ferritin, a blood marker of the extent of body iron loading was higher in drinkers than non-drinkers.

Iron loading is when the regulation of iron in the body is compromised by alcohol consumption, leading to more of it being absorbed. It is known to cause health issues such as heart attacks, liver disease, and diabetes.

The study found that higher levels of ferritin and its statistical interaction with alcohol in these subjects predicted all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. This means that the prognostic significance of iron loading depends on alcohol consumption.

Dr. Rudolph Schutte, Course Leader of the BSc (Hons) Medical Science at Anglia Ruskin University, and lead author of the study said: "Iron loading puts a strain on especially the cardiovascular system through oxidization, which can cause damage to cells, proteins, and DNA.

"The link between iron and mortality has been disputed for around 30 years, but this study is the first to investigate the significance of the interaction between iron loading and alcohol intake.

"These findings may have health implications globally for people who consume large quantities of alcohol."



Source: Eurekalert

