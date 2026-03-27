In Vivo Gene Editing: A New Frontier in Cancer Immunotherapy

What if your body could make its own cancer-fighting cells? A new method using CRISPR and in vivo CAR-T therapy may make this possible without lab steps.

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In vivo site-specific engineering to reprogram T cells



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Why Is CAR-T Therapy Expensive and Hard to Access?

takes several weeks

costs between $400,000 and $500,000

requires advanced facilities

often needs chemotherapy beforehand

How Are T Cells Engineered Inside the Body?

How Effective Is In-Body CAR-T Therapy in Early Cancer Models?

a single injection cleared cancer within two weeks

engineered cells made up to 40% of immune cells

cancer was eliminated from bone marrow and spleen

In vivo site-specific engineering to reprogram T cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10235-x)