In Vivo Gene Editing: A New Frontier in Cancer Immunotherapy

What if your body could make its own cancer-fighting cells? A new method using CRISPR and in vivo CAR-T therapy may make this possible without lab steps.
Cancer-fighting immune cells may soon be engineered directly inside the body, removing the need for complex lab-based manufacturing. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have developed a method to reprogram T cells in vivo, showing rapid tumor clearance in early models .(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
In vivo site-specific engineering to reprogram T cells
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This approach could reduce treatment time and cost while expanding access to advanced cancer therapies. It removes weeks of waiting and avoids the need for specialized production facilities.
CAR-T therapy is a form of immunotherapy where T cells, a key part of the immune system, are genetically trained to recognize and attack cancer. While highly effective in blood cancers, its current delivery model limits how widely it can be used.
Why Is CAR-T Therapy Expensive and Hard to Access?In conventional CAR-T therapy, a patient’s T cells are removed and sent to specialized labs for genetic modification before being reinfused.
This process:
- takes several weeks
- costs between $400,000 and $500,000
- requires advanced facilities
- often needs chemotherapy beforehand
“It’s become a global access issue; many patients who would benefit from CAR-T cells either can’t afford them or can’t get them fast enough,” said Justin Eyquem.
“There has been a big push in the field to try to move to directly producing these cells in the body.”
How Are T Cells Engineered Inside the Body?To avoid the need for lab-based cell processing, researchers developed a way to reprogram immune cells directly within the bloodstream.
At the core of this approach is CRISPR-Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats), a gene-editing technology that works like precise molecular scissors. It allows scientists to cut DNA at specific locations and insert new genetic instructions into cells.
The system uses two specially designed particles. One particle identifies and attaches to T cells using a marker called CD3, ensuring that only these immune cells are targeted. The second particle delivers the genetic instructions needed to create cancer-fighting receptors.
These receptors, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), act like sensors on the surface of T cells. Once they detect cancer cells, they trigger the immune system to attack and destroy them.
Unlike older methods that insert DNA randomly using viruses, this technique places the genetic material in a precise location within the cell, making the process more controlled and potentially safer.
“When you manufacture these cells outside the body, you can do a lot of quality control,” Eyquem said.
“Inside the body, we can’t do that post-manufacturing quality control, so we really needed to optimize the approach upfront to avoid altering any other cells.”
How Effective Is In-Body CAR-T Therapy in Early Cancer Models?Early results show strong potential. In mice with aggressive leukemia:
- a single injection cleared cancer within two weeks
- engineered cells made up to 40% of immune cells
- cancer was eliminated from bone marrow and spleen
“What was especially remarkable was that the cells we’re generating in vivo actually look better than what we make in the lab,” Eyquem said.
“We think that when cells are taken out of the body and grown in the lab, they lose some of their ‘stemness’ and proliferative capacity and that doesn’t happen here.”
These cells retain their ability to grow and persist, which may improve long-term outcomes. This innovation marks a shift in cancer care—from manufacturing therapies in laboratories to engineering them directly inside the human body.
Reference:
- In vivo site-specific engineering to reprogram T cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10235-x)
Source-Eurekalert