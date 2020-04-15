In COVID-19 Trials Biomarkers Are Heavily Used As Diagnostic Tools

Other biomarkers used in COVID-19 trials included
C-reactive protein, lymphocytes, and SARS-CoV-2 RNA.
‘Biomarkers can also be used to determine which drugs might be able to
treat COVID-19 patients. Some patients with COVID-19 get severe pneumonia.’
Priya Nair, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Biomarkers can
quickly and accurately identify severe cases of COVID-19. A study
analyzing 28 samples of COVID-19 from the Zunyi District in China found
that serum urea, creatinine (CREA), and cystatin C (CysC) concentrations
in severe COVID-19 patients were significantly higher than those in mild
COVID-19 patient cases, suggesting that these serum biomarkers can play a
key role in the early diagnosis of severe COVID-19."
Nair continues: "Research has shown that IL-6, which can act as a
biomarker for increased immune response and inflammation, is more apparent
in patients suffering from pneumonia. All but two of the clinical trials
highlighted by the GlobalData Clinical Trials Database that have reported
results used biomarkers, and all of the trials that achieved their
endpoints used biomarkers.
As the number of COVID-19 trials continues to
increase, it is expected that many of these will use biomarkers to help
trial progression and assist in the diagnosis of patients."
Source: Medindia