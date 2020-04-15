In COVID-19 Trials Biomarkers Are Heavily Used As Diagnostic Tools

Biomarkers are a beneficial tool in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine and will help speed up clinical trials, reduce costs of development.



According to GlobalData's Biomarkers database, the top two biomarkers being utilized for COVID-19 trials are diagnostic markers - the first being Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is currently being used in approximately 30% of COVID-19 trials; and the second being Coronavirus Nucleic Acid, which is being included in just over 5% of trials.

Nair continues: "Research has shown that IL-6, which can act as a biomarker for increased immune response and inflammation, is more apparent in patients suffering from pneumonia. All but two of the clinical trials highlighted by the GlobalData Clinical Trials Database that have reported results used biomarkers, and all of the trials that achieved their endpoints used biomarkers.



As the number of COVID-19 trials continues to increase, it is expected that many of these will use biomarkers to help trial progression and assist in the diagnosis of patients."



Other biomarkers used in COVID-19 trials included C-reactive protein, lymphocytes, and SARS-CoV-2 RNA.