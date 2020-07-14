In-app Mental Health Support By Snapchat in India

Snapchat has announced in-app support to its users in India who may be experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis.





‘Snapchatters in India can access resources by searching for words such as 'anxiety', 'depression'.’





Mariwala Health Initiative and Manas Foundation have created resources around anxiety, depression, loneliness, suicide and general mental health.



"Our videos discuss how to deal with stress and anxiety, how to support a loved one experiencing distress and ways to enhance mental well-being through mindfulness/grounding exercises," said Raj Mariwala, Director, Mariwala Health Initiative.



Snapchatters in India can access resources by searching for words such as 'anxiety', 'depression', 'loneliness', 'suicide', 'mental health' and 'wellbeing'.



The content covers topics such as ways to cope with mental health issues and how to spot signs in loved ones, as well as questions from the community, answered by clinical psychologists and mental health professionals.



"This launch is a unique opportunity for users to relate with mental health as part of their everyday life. We want to tell them that it is ok to talk about mental health and Snapchat and Manas are here for you," said Naveen Kumar, Trustee and Psychologist, Manas Foundation.



"We sped up the initial launch of Here For You in February because we recognised that in the wake of coronavirus, our global community needed support. We hope that the resources we launch today better empower them to take positive steps forward when it comes to wellbeing," said Jennifer Park Stout, VP of Global Public Policy, Snap.

Launched in collaboration with Mariwala Health Initiative and non-profit Manas Foundation, the feature called "Here For You" aims to help an overwhelming majority of Snapchatters in the country who experience feelings of stress and anxiety, the company said in a statement.